Kerala

IIoT Sensors announces Grand Challenge

Intelligent IoT Sensors, a centre of excellence under Digital University Kerala (DUK), has announced a ‘Grand Challenge’ in Intelligent IoT Sensors on ideas for commercially valuable products in the areas of smart cities, robotics and automation, and disaster management.

The winner will be awarded a grant of ₹15 lakh and an opportunity to be incubated under Intelligent IoT Sensors for two years for developing the product. The Grand Challenge is open to start-ups, innovators, and students. July 15 is the last date to submit registrations. The winner will be chosen by a panel chaired by former Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan.

DUK Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath inaugurated the workshop. Sandip Chatterjee, director, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Surendra Gotherwal, Scientist, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; N Reghu, director, Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology, and Alex James, Chief Investigator and Dean (Academic) of Digital University Kerala of IIOT Sensors, were among the speakers.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2022 9:03:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/iiot-sensors-announces-grand-challenge/article65511507.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY