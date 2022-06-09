IIoT Sensors announces Grand Challenge
Intelligent IoT Sensors, a centre of excellence under Digital University Kerala (DUK), has announced a ‘Grand Challenge’ in Intelligent IoT Sensors on ideas for commercially valuable products in the areas of smart cities, robotics and automation, and disaster management.
The winner will be awarded a grant of ₹15 lakh and an opportunity to be incubated under Intelligent IoT Sensors for two years for developing the product. The Grand Challenge is open to start-ups, innovators, and students. July 15 is the last date to submit registrations. The winner will be chosen by a panel chaired by former Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan.
DUK Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath inaugurated the workshop. Sandip Chatterjee, director, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Surendra Gotherwal, Scientist, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; N Reghu, director, Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology, and Alex James, Chief Investigator and Dean (Academic) of Digital University Kerala of IIOT Sensors, were among the speakers.
