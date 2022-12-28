IIMK’s executive MBA programme inducts 530 candidates

December 28, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

After the COVID-induced hiatus of three years, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K), physically organised the induction ceremony of the 15th batch of the executive postgraduate programme (EPGP) here on Wednesday.

Ashutosh Chadha, director and country head, government affairs and public policy at Microsoft, who inaugurated the induction ceremony, spoke about the need for managing expectations and aspirations amid demonstrating how globalisation, digitisation, deregulation, and technology had changed the past three decades.

Presiding over the function, IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee congratulated the candidates for making it to the prestigious and globally recognised programme.

As a testimony to its standout academic rigour, high corporate acceptability and rapidly gaining global recognition, the EPGP has for a third consecutive time enrolled a record-breaking 530 students since 2020.

EPGP for working professionals is a two-year master’s programme in management offered on interactive learning platform leading to an MBA degree.

The current cohort has representation from diverse industries with an average work experience of 10 years. The admission process itself saw a jump of nearly 24% and witnessed the highest number of applications this year.

The candidates were from diverse backgrounds such as Information Technology, banking, consulting, automotive, manufacturing, and e-commerce. Around 200 candidates were from IT/software related sector with women candidates accounting for 21% of the total number of students.

IIM-K executive education dean Prof. G. Sridhar, mentor Prof. Anandakuttan Unnithan, and EPGP chairperson Prof. Aishwarya Ramasundaram were present on the occasion.

Satyarth Priyadarsh, head, e-commerce, Redington Limited; Sneha Choudary, co-founder, Zolo, and Shefali Mohapatra, chief people officer, Atria Convergence Technologies, were the guest speakers at the plenary sessions.