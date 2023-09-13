HamberMenu
IIMK secures place among top B-schools in Financial Times global ranking

September 13, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
IIM Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a place, ranked 77, among top B-schools globally in the prestigious Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management Ranking 2023.

A press release said here on Tuesday that among Asian B-schools, IIMK is placed at 10th position and nationally, the institute is at 4th position among all IIMs. Earlier this year, IIMK had secured the 72nd position among the top 75 open-enrolment executive programme providers worldwide in the same FT Ranking but under the Executive Education (Open Enrolment) 2023.

The FT rankings consider various criteria, including the average graduate salary three years after course completion, salary percentage increase, value for money (calculated according to alumni salaries today, tuition, and other costs), career progress, female faculty, female students, women on board, international faculty and international students.

“IIM Kozhikode’s inclusion in the prestigious FT Rankings underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in education and our pioneering contributions in the digital age. This success is a testament to the dedication and passion of our experienced faculty and staff, who continue to enhance the learning experience for our students,” Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said

