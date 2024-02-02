IIMK professor challenges unscientific social theories in new book

February 02, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Humanity needs to learn social theories that are scientific for the sake of social harmony and reject the existing Left-liberal theories originating basically in the U.S., Kausik Gangopadhyay, Professor of Economics at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK), has said.

He was discussing his newly released book, The Majoritarian Myth: How Unscientific Social Theories Create Disharmony, at a function held at the IIMK. Prof. M.P. Sebastian, Senior Professor at the institute, launched the book.

In his book, Prof. Gangopadhyay focuses on advocating for scientific content in social sciences, criticising the formation of group identities for social harmony and questioning the scientific nature of dominant social theories.

He argued against the unscientific foundation of majoritarianism, particularly in the context of India, highlighting that the concept of a majoritarian Hindu fails to explain empirical social phenomena. “Majoritarianism is valid only when all communities share similar cultures of tolerance,“ he pointed out.

Prof. Gangopadhyay pointed out that conflicts arise when mutual interests clash but vary based on the degree of cultural tolerance. An intolerant culture is intolerant about another culture because they believe that it is their moral duty to be intolerant with any unbeliever in their values, he said.

Prof. Sebastian praised the book’s brilliance, engaging in an interesting conversation with the author on its main thesis and relevance. The audience actively participated in the question and answer session.