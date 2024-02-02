GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIMK professor challenges unscientific social theories in new book

February 02, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Kausik Gangopadhyay, Professor of Economics at IIMK during a discussion on his book.

Kausik Gangopadhyay, Professor of Economics at IIMK during a discussion on his book.

Humanity needs to learn social theories that are scientific for the sake of social harmony and reject the existing Left-liberal theories originating basically in the U.S., Kausik Gangopadhyay, Professor of Economics at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK), has said.

He was discussing his newly released book, The Majoritarian Myth: How Unscientific Social Theories Create Disharmony, at a function held at the IIMK. Prof. M.P. Sebastian, Senior Professor at the institute, launched the book.

In his book, Prof. Gangopadhyay focuses on advocating for scientific content in social sciences, criticising the formation of group identities for social harmony and questioning the scientific nature of dominant social theories.

He argued against the unscientific foundation of majoritarianism, particularly in the context of India, highlighting that the concept of a majoritarian Hindu fails to explain empirical social phenomena. “Majoritarianism is valid only when all communities share similar cultures of tolerance,“ he pointed out.

Prof. Gangopadhyay pointed out that conflicts arise when mutual interests clash but vary based on the degree of cultural tolerance. An intolerant culture is intolerant about another culture because they believe that it is their moral duty to be intolerant with any unbeliever in their values, he said.

Prof. Sebastian praised the book’s brilliance, engaging in an interesting conversation with the author on its main thesis and relevance. The audience actively participated in the question and answer session.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.