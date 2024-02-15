IIMK, NSE to jointly organise conference on banking

February 15, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and the country’s leading stock exchange National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) have come together to organise an inaugural conference on Macroeconomics, Banking and Finance in Mumbai on Friday ( February 16).

The one-day meet, with the theme ‘Securing financial stability amid global spillovers’ is the brainchild of Uruppika, IIMK’s flagship centre of excellence in macroeconomics, banking and finance and will be hosted at the NSE. The power-packed conference will feature some of the biggest names in banking, finance, and macroeconomics in India along with regulators and academics of repute.

V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, will speak on ‘Macro-financial stability and spillovers in an integrated world’.

