IIMK-NCW launches professional programme for women entrepreneurs

May 10, 2022 12:05 IST

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have come together to give women an opportunity to undergo professional training to launch their entrepreneurial career as well as a chance for existing women entrepreneurs to augment and scale up their businesses with professional mentoring.

The collaborative online training programme to nurture and build entrepreneurial capability among women entrepreneurs will be designed and executed by the Centre of Excellence for Social Innovation (CESI) of the IIMK in association with NCW and MyGov.in. To increase outreach and make the programme accessible, the programme will be offered bilingually in English and Malayalam, a press release said, in Kozhikode, on May 10.

Aspiring women entrepreneurs can now choose from two dedicated programmes designed as per their current careers and skillsets in Foundation Programme in Entrepreneurship and Advanced Programme in Entrepreneurship. The four-month, short-term programmes with total sixty hours of online and interactive learning include lectures, discussions, entrepreneurship talks and significant mentoring from various subject matter experts.

Announcing the distinctive association, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK, said “Innovation and entrepreneurship are the buzz words around which the history of 21st century will be scripted. Entrepreneurship has always been a gendered phenomenon, with a far lesser number of women choosing it as a road to empowerment. IIMK is a pioneer in gender diversity and we strongly believe that collaborations such as these will change the status quo and unleash the untapped potential of women entrepreneurs. It is now time to nurture women with entrepreneurship ambitions and develop the skills and perspectives that will help them set up and run sustainable businesses to make the world a better place.”

Meeta Rajivlochan, member-secretary, NWC, said, “Women have a key role to play in the economic roadmap of India. Through this collaboration with the IIMK and NCW, we aim to facilitate such access to knowledge; to empower women entrepreneurs and to pave the way for a happy, balanced and prosperous India.”

Head of CESI, Prof Priya Nair Rajeev said, “The entrepreneurship programme for women reiterates IIMK’s commitment to women empowerment and social responsibility. By creating a bilingual programme, IIMK has made the best management education accessible to women who need it to improve their lives and lead their families and community to a better future.”

( Application Link: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/entrepreneurship-program-for-women)