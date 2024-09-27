GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIMK makes historic debut in QS World University Rankings

Published - September 27, 2024 01:37 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The debut programmes of the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) — PGP-BL (Postgraduate Programme in Business Leadership) and PGP-Finance — has secured an impressive ranking in the 151-200 band in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

The one-year PGP-BL programme was started in 2019, whereas PGP-Finance inducted its first batch in 2020. The IIMK’s notable achievements in the QS rankings are complemented by its robust global outreach, which includes partnerships with over 70 international universities, a press release said on Thursday.

IIMK Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said “the fact that it took these two new programmes just under five years to break into the QS rankings was a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, students, and alumni. The institute’s innovative curriculum, global collaborations, and emphasis on responsible business education have set it apart, fostering a holistic approach that blends academic rigour with real-world experiences to now make a mark globally.”

