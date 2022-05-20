IIMK donates books worth ₹75 lakh to 30 colleges

Students, faculty members take part in Corporate Social Responsibility initiative

KOZHIKODE

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and the fifth one since its inception, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) on Friday donated over 15,000 books worth ₹75 lakh to 30 colleges belonging to Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts.

Over 300 students and faculty members of the beneficiary colleges took part in the event. Every institute received 500 books each, worth ₹2.5 lakh and covered a vast spectrum of academic subjects like economics, management, accounting, commerce, marketing, operations research, quantitative methods, organisational behaviour, human resource management, business ethics, information technology and literature.

These books were handpicked and recommended by the faculty for IIMK students, and were later contributed for the book donation drive spearheaded by the Library Information Centre, a press release said.

In his address, IIMK Director Debashis Chatterjee said that the professionals succeeding from this initiative should pay it forward and contribute to the creation of knowledge.

He encouraged the gathering to come together and explore the idea of Kozhikode city conceptualising a first-of-its-kind book bank to be run by book-loving volunteers and driven by the power of volunteerism to make books accessible to the underprivileged and the less fortunate.

Appasahed Naikal, librarian, IIMK; Sabu K. Thomas, Principal of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri; and T.P. Rajalekshmy, Principal, Bhavans N.A. Palkhivala Academy for Advanced Legal Studies and Research, Ramanattukara, spoke on the occasion.