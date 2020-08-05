IIMK academic year begins today

Kozhikode

05 August 2020 20:39 IST

Two new courses introduced in finance and liberal studies

The fresh academic session at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) will commence on Thursday with the introduction of two new courses — Post Graduate Programme in Finance and Post Graduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management.

This is apart from the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (Batch 24) and the Doctoral Programme in Management (Batch 14). Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, will be the chief guest at the e- inauguration. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, will preside.

Maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols, all the classes for the incoming batch will commence online in the coming week, officials said.

The introduction of the two new programmes reinforces the multidisciplinary approach to education at the IIMK which has been credited with so many firsts, including achieving gender diversity. Its post graduate programme batch broke the glass ceiling by inducting a record 54.29% women students in 2013.

Officials said the institute had also been able to successfully achieve gender parity in this year's batch, with female students constituting a healthy 52% of the 492-student batch. It will also be the most academically diverse batch with 40% of the batch coming from various non-engineering disciplines, such as architecture, arts, science, commerce, management and medicine. Nearly 65% of the students have some degree of work experience in various industry categories, including automobile, banking, durable goods, engineering, information technology and pharmaceutical.

The inaugural batch in finance will consist of 41 students (37 males, 4 females) and students with a background in engineering (73%), while the liberal studies and management programme batch has 62.5% women in a batch of 40 students. It has a balanced 52-48 % composition with respect to candidates from engineering and non-engineering stream.

The doctoral programme is also a gender diverse cohort that has 10 women students in a batch of 19 candidates, with three graduates with MBA from IIMs. A total of eight candidates have a background in management, four are from engineering, five with arts & commerce as a background, and one each in science and architecture.