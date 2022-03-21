IIMCAA Kerala chapter alumni meet held

The Kerala chapter of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) organised its second annual alumni meet ‘KOO Connections 2022 – Kerala’ here on Sunday. Journalist and Kerala chapter president Kurian Abraham presided over the event. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Abraham called for enhancing the activities of the Kerala chapter. Other senior members suggested ways of reaching out to a maximum number of alumni based in the State. The gathering elected Ajmal Abbas, Vandana Viswanathan, Lakshmipriya P. Mohan, Shana Shihab and Sagara S. to the executive committee of the chapter. IIMCAA vice president Prabhat Upadhyay addressed the meet.