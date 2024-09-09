IIM-K’s flagship postgraduate programme is 68th in Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has leapfrogged nine spots to nail its best-ever rank of 68 in the 2024 edition of the prestigious Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking released on September 9 (Monday).

The institute made its global debut in the rankings at 77th position last year. Among Asian B-Schools, IIM-K is placed in ninth position for its flagship postgraduate programme (MBA).

The recognition followed IIM-K’s other improved performance in the 2024 Financial Times Ranking Executive Education (Open Enrollment) category, where it gained two spots to be at 70th (among the top 80 open-enrollment executive programme providers worldwide) after making its debut at 72 in 2023, said a press release.

In a first, IIM-K has also broken into the Top-50 Rank globally by reaching 48th in the ‘Career Progression’ category. A total of 141 Masters in Management (MiM) programmes took part in the ranking process in 2024. IIM-K, with its improved showing, stands out as one of the seven IIMs and fourteen Indian B-Schools to feature prominently in the top-100 FT Masters in Management Ranking 2024. Business schools are evaluated based on 19 criteria, such as alumni earnings three years after graduation, career advancement, the strength of the alumni network, diversity in terms of gender and international representation among students and faculty as well as their dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Alumni feedback shapes eight metrics that make up 56% of the overall ranking. The remaining 44% is derived from school-provided data across 11 additional criteria.

Reflecting on the achievement, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said, “IIM-K’s remarkable leap from our debut rank of 77 last year reflects the relentless dedication of our faculty and staff, the innovative spirit of our programmes, and the exceptional talent of our students. Our concurrent top-3 placement in the NIRF 2024 rankings further underscores our leadership in the Indian educational landscape. These achievements are the result of our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, industry relevance, and global perspectives. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of management education and shaping future leaders on the global stage.”