IIM Kozhikode secures CFA Institute’s University Affiliation Programme

IIM-K entitled to award scholarships for the programme

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has become a part of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute’s University Affiliation Programme (UAP).

The flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) with a legacy of 25 years and the Post Graduate Programme in Finance (PGP-F), which was an innovative intervention from 2020, are the two programmes that were included in the UAP, a press release said here on Thursday.

The IIM-K’s PGP and PGP-F are some of the most respected MBA programmes in the country, and a significant portion of the content of relevant courses in these programmes conforms to the CFA Programme Candidate Body of Knowledge. Its emphasis on ethics also resonated with the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct.

Expressing happiness on the growing global footprint and international collaborations, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said the development signalled the institute’s PGP and PGP-F curriculum is in sync with global professional standards.

“Collaborations as such bring the best of business and technical know-how and are fundamental to promoting research, training, academics, and financial expertise to overcome the global skill gap. The IIM-K is privileged to play its part in nation building and training the best of the best in the Silver Jubilee year of our academic journey,” Prof. Chatterjee said.

Further, Amit Chakarabarty, director, Institutional Partnerships, CFA Institute, added, “We are pleased to welcome IIM Kozhikode to the UAP. We aim to work with our university partners to enrich the talent pool for the investment management industry. We will also look to collaborate on research, thought leadership and education that supports the development of the industry.”

New exam centres

As an outcome of this partnership, in each fiscal year, IIM-K is entitled to award scholarships to a fixed number of students to take up the CFA programme. Additionally, with the rising demand to increase candidate accessibility and convenience, CFA Institute will have four new exam centres in Kochi, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar and Guwahati for the CFA Programme.