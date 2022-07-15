IIM Kozhikode goes down by one place in NIRF ranking

However, it retains spot among top four IIMs in the country

However, it retains spot among top four IIMs in the country

Despite an improvement, the ranking of Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) climbed down to fifth from fourth position in 2021 in the management segment in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Education released in Delhi on Friday.

However, the IIM-K has retained its spot among top four IIMs in the country surpassing older institutions like IIM Lucknow, MDI Gurgaon, XLRI Jamshedpur, NITIE Mumbai for the second consecutive year. As one of the fastest growing IIMs in the country, the IIM-K has continued its stride forward with an overall score improvement from 69.96 in 2020 to 73.34 in 2021 to eventually 74.74 in 2022, thus significantly closing the gap with older IIMs.

The parameters for ranking include Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR).

Incidentally, it is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi that overtook IIM-K in the management category. The Department of Management Studies at IIT Delhi offers management programmes including MBA and PhD.

A press release said that IIM-K’s conscious outreach efforts to encourage a diverse classroom and bring in gender as well as social inclusivity by introducing several measures, had resulted in a remarkable 15% increase in scores under OI this year. The other major contributor to IIM-K’s improved showing in scores is attributed to a 5% increase in TLR category.

IIM-K director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said that the soaring scores in the most definitive rankings of the country was a testimony of the institute’s commitment to a diverse and inclusive classroom that comes along with the promise of world class education and infrastructure facilities. “To be placed among top four IIMs in the country, for a second time running, only reinforced our belief to continue on the path of embracing dynamic reforms, encouraging research and propagating the institute’s mission of globalising Indian thought, “ he said.