ADVERTISEMENT

IIM Kozhikode Director hails Budget as a solid blueprint for India@2047

February 01, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

‘Budget 2023 is a holistic foundation for India of the future with boost to education, skilling, job creation, entrepreneurship’

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) Director Debashis Chatterjee | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) Director Debashis Chatterjee has hailed the Budget proposals presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “a solid blueprint laid out for India@2047, when independent India turns 100.”

“The Union Budget 2023 is a holistic foundation for India of the future with an overall boost to education, skilling, job creation and entrepreneurship, “ Prof. Chatterjee said.

Digital infrastructure

He said that the thrust on building digital and public infrastructure with a keen focus on sustainability was a shot in the arm for education and entrepreneurship. “The vision of creating Centers of Excellences in AI (artificial intelligence), national skill set centres and the boost to learn and adopt new-age educational courses will definitely go a long way in filling the skill and employability gaps,“ he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

New initiatives such as the National Digital Library for children and adolescents, Prof. Chatterjee said, would herald a new era in community participation ably supported and guided by higher education institutes like IIMs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US