IIM Kozhikode Director hails Budget as a solid blueprint for India@2047

February 01, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) Director Debashis Chatterjee has hailed the Budget proposals presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “a solid blueprint laid out for India@2047, when independent India turns 100.”

“The Union Budget 2023 is a holistic foundation for India of the future with an overall boost to education, skilling, job creation and entrepreneurship, “ Prof. Chatterjee said.

Digital infrastructure

He said that the thrust on building digital and public infrastructure with a keen focus on sustainability was a shot in the arm for education and entrepreneurship. “The vision of creating Centers of Excellences in AI (artificial intelligence), national skill set centres and the boost to learn and adopt new-age educational courses will definitely go a long way in filling the skill and employability gaps,“ he said.

New initiatives such as the National Digital Library for children and adolescents, Prof. Chatterjee said, would herald a new era in community participation ably supported and guided by higher education institutes like IIMs.