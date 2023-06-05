IIM-Kozhikode breaks into top 3 in NIRF management rankings

June 05, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has secured the third position at the national level in the management category in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Education for 2023. By climbing up two slots from the previous year, IIM-K has displaced IIM-Calcutta from the top three spots.

Expressing delight over the accomplishment, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM-K said that “it is a matter of great pride and prestige. The career-best ranking is a testimony to the selfless contribution of our proficient faculty members, efficient administration, our magnificent students, alumni, recruiters, and the ever supportive governments.’‘

He said that the IIM-K would continue on the path of embracing dynamic reforms, encouraging research and propagating the mission of globalising Indian thought. “I am sure, with the exemplary cooperation and sincere efforts of the members of IIM-K community, we can constructively and innovatively contribute towards achieving greater heights,” he said.

The NIRF, introduced by the Ministry of Education since 2015, outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country, and is considered to be the most authoritative in India. The parameters for ranking include teaching, learning and resources (TLR, 30%), research and professional practice (RP, 30%), graduation outcomes (GO, 20%), outreach and inclusivity (OI, 10%) and perception (PR, 10%). The significant showing has come as a result of IIM-K gaining points in research and professional practice (RP) and perception (PR).

IIM-K, one of the fastest growing IIMs in the country, has continued its stride forward with an overall score improvement from 74.74 in 2022 increased to 76.48 in 2023. It has now significantly closed the gap with the much older IIMs and has overtaken another older IIM (Calcutta) in 2023, a year in which the institute will be completing 27 years, a press release said.