IIM Kozhikode attains third rank in NIRF management category for second year in a row

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has secured the third rank in the management category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a ranking methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education to rank institutions of higher education, for 2024.

The ranking released by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Monday saw the IIM-K attain its career best for the second successive time after breaking into the top three for the first time in 2023, where it had first displaced legacy IIMs older than Kozhikode.

Expressing delight over the accomplishment for the second year running, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said, “It is a rare privilege to be ranked ahead of legacy institutions two years in a row and to be counted among the top three in the country. Congratulations to the entire IIM-K community for their unwavering commitment to providing world-class management education. We remain dedicated to fostering excellence and innovation in the field of academics and inspiring change among business schools in India.”

The ranking introduced in 2015 is considered to be the most authoritative in India. The parameters for ranking include Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR, 30%), Research and Professional Practice (RP, 30%), Graduation Outcomes (GO, 20%), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI, 10%) and Perception (PR, 10%).

IIM-K has continued its stride forward with an overall score improvement from 74.74 in 2022 to 76.48 in 2023 and now to 77.90 in 2024, significantly closing gap with older IIMs, according to a release.