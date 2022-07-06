IIM Kozhikode announces Centre for Climate Studies

Centre of Excellence to focus on climate leadership, internationalisation and management for policy advancement, technology and enterprise

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has announced its academic foray into initiating studies on climate change and offering mitigating solutions to one of the most pressing challenges faced by the global world order by setting to launch a Centre for Climate Studies (CCS) completely dedicated to training and driving the next generation of climate leaders and ambassadors from the global south, especially from like-minded developing countries like India.

CLIMATE

A press release issued here on Wednesday said that the CCS, which will be a Centre of Excellence at IIM-K, will focus on Climate Leadership, Internationalisation and Management for Policy Advancement, Technology and Enterprise (CLIMATE). Its activities will include a special issue on CLIMATE in IIM Kozhikode Society and Management Review, the only journal from any Indian management school indexed in both - the Chartered Association of Business Schools and the Australian Business Deans Council.

Besides, it also includes developing and offering short-term training programmes towards the creation of CLIMATE ambassadors, organising CLIMATE talks, thought exchange programmes, addressing important climate related issues to appropriate national and international audiences, and engaging in collaborative CLIMATE related research projects – Lakshadweep studies initiatives. Further, the CCS will focus on driving towards carbon neutral educational campuses, the all-India competition being launched called Solutions for a Carbon Neutral Campus (SCNC).

Announcing the CCS, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-K, said, “Climate change is an enormous challenge to which the international community, national policy makers and educational institutes need to proactively respond to. Research, technological innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and environmental awareness will be the foundation on which the centre will endeavour to make a meaningful contribution towards India’s goals on achieving carbon-neutrality by 2070.”

Call for papers

IIM-K has also announced the call for papers from researches, academia and thought leaders worldwide for the special issue on CLIMATE that closes for submission on October 17. Submissions can be made on https://journals.sagepub.com/home/ksm

In order to generate awareness among young thought leaders of tomorrow, IIM-K’s CCS has also announced India’s first student competition bringing together our campuses and the climate exigency. The SCNC competition will challenge students to develop a baseline, ideate, develop and present answers to the question of how their campus can go net-zero or become a Carbon Neutral Campus by 2047.

Further information will be made available on the competition website and first stage submissions are due on August 16. Submissions can be made on: https://iimk.ac.in/apps/scnc/main/registration.