IIM-K to hold free medical camp on Saturday

March 06, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The social service group (SSG) of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) will commemorate International Women’s Day by organising a free open-for-all medical camp at Civil Station Government U.P. School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A press release said the IIM-K SSG ‘Aarogya’24’ aimed to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the community with focus on women’s health issues. Registration forms are available at the Medical College and Beach Hospital, with spot registration also being offered at the venue for added convenience.

IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said Aarogya’24 was a testament to the spirit of social responsibility and community engagement fostered by the IIM-K. The initiative underscores the institution’s dedication to making a meaningful impact beyond the confines of academia, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in tackling public health challenges, he said. “We firmly believe in our societal responsibilities as an eminent academic institution and our potential to bring together diverse stakeholders for a good cause,” he added.

In collaboration with healthcare institutions including MVR Cancer Centre, Baby Memorial Hospital, PVS Sunrise Hospital, and Puthalath Eye Hospital, Aarogya’24 promises a wide array of medical services to attendees.

Those interested may register at the Medical College and Beach Hospital or directly at the venue on March 9. For enquiries, contact IIM-K SSG at +91 7305433593 (Sherna Sherief).

