IIM-K, Suzuki Motor Corporation join hands

MoU signed to strategise 2050 Vision roadmap for global automotive giant

Kinji Saito, director and senior managing officer of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, after signing the MoU in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) to strategise and prepare a Vision 2050 document for charting the future prospects of the global automotive giant headquartered in Japan.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, and Mr. Kinji Saito, director and senior managing officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, were the signatories to the landmark MoU signed in Kozhikode recently, a press release said here on Wednesday.

The collaboration will witness IIM-K linking the greatest Indo-Japan success story (Maruti Suzuki India Limited - 1981-2022) ever scripted, with a strategic roadmap for business imperatives beyond mobility for the next 30 years for SMC. The research study to be undertaken by IIM-K will endeavour to unravel the secret behind the success of SMC in India, the company’s impact on Indian economy as well as the larger Indian society, and the reasons behind its sustained dominance in the Indian market.

Experts at IIM-K will also identify the possible strategic directions for the next 30 years (2022-2050) in SMC’s core mobility business. The consultative research will encompass visits to SMC headquarters in India and Japan, interviews with top leadership of SMC and stakeholders of the mobility ecosystem.

Prof. Chatterjee said the fascinating story of the success of Maruti-Suzuki had many invaluable lessons not just for the corporate leaders but also for entrepreneurs, who never give up and doggedly hold on to their work ethics and organisational culture.

Mr. Saito said SMC was looking forward to the collaboration with IIM-K. It also hoped that the initiative would encourage fresh ideas and contribute to the growth of everyone involved.