IIM-K registers 100% placement

Defying the economic slowdown, the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, (IIM-K), has not only registered a 100% placement this season but also showed a 22. 4% increase in the number of recruiters from last year.

Besides, the mean salary has increased from ₹20.6 lakh to ₹23.08 lakh per annum while the median has increased from ₹18.5 lakh to ₹20.8 lakh per annum in its largest batch till date.

The placements offers have been rolled out by 131 recruiters to 413 students in five days. The top 50% of the students bagged an average cost to company (CTC) of ₹26.69 lakh per annum, a 12.5% increase from last year.

Prime recruiter

Speaking on the placements of the flagship MBA programme, Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said here on Tuesday that technology was reshaping education and the edu-tech sector was becoming the prime recruiter and a formidable force in attracting talent.

“Our students are recognised by our recruiters for their distinctive traits such as talent profile, multi-cultural literacy, entrepreneurial mindset and, richer diversity quotient,” he said in a statement.

Shovan Chowdhury, Chairperson (Placements), said the institute had witnessed another successful completion of final placements for its largest batch despite the negative sentiment of the job market. The green energy and e-commerce sectors along with emerging start-ups, including education technology start-ups, had hired students this year along with the other traditional firms, he said.

Surge in offers

The IIM-K has seen a 200% surge in offers from start-ups along with more than 150% increase in the roles from e-commerce firms securing 12.5% of the total offers from these sectors. Contrary to the industry sentiments, 14% of the offers have come from the banking sector, he said.

This season, 29% of the offers have been rolled out by the consulting cluster. Further, 21% of the offers have been made by major financial industry recruiters with the majority of the offers being secured from traditional banks.

The IIM-K has also maintained its legacy of offering the most sought-after sales and marketing opportunities with around 18% offers. The information technology and analytics cluster have contributed with offers from a combination of marquee recruiters and a few niche recruiters like American Express, Citrix, Google, Gramener, IBM, JDA, LatentView Analytics, Mahindra Comviva, Microland, Microsoft, mPhasis, Myntra, PlaySimple Games, Sabre, VMWare, and Wipro.

AB InBev, Blackbuck, Bounce, Cisco, Cloudtail, D.E. Shaw, GE Healthcare, Google, Gramener, JSW, Myntra, Ninjacart, Uber, Udaan, VMware, Work India, and Xiaomi are among the 48 new recruiters who participated in the process this year.