IIM-K, Navy sign MoU to exchange best practices

Kozhikode

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, (IIM-K) and the Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology (NIETT) here on Wednesday to build collaboration and exchange of best practices in the field of instructional leadership, educational psychology, and management.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM-K and Commodore Ben H. Berson, director, NIETT, inked the MoU.

The IIM-K’s Kochi campus will collaborate with the leading training institute of the Navy to seek the cooperation from the best in the industry and higher education sector to improve the Navy’s training practices, to achieve excellence and to enhance contemporary learning skills of the defence participants. It also brings with it an opportunity for NIETT faculty and selected Naval officers to participate and train in suitable management programmes at IIM-K. The term of the MoU is initially for a three-year period with a provision for extension.

Prof. Chatterjee said that the MoU was bound to achieve exchange of academic expertise in the field of management of education along with covering research, teaching and training that will immensely benefit the defence participants from NIETT. “Our defence forces, through their sheer determination and technical prowess, have spearheaded innovation and indigenisation to not only compete with the best of the world, but also safeguard the interests of our businesses beyond our shores,“ he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Berson said that the MoU would help NIETT to expand its repertoire and mandate to offer world-class training to trainers of the armed forces of India and friendly foreign nations.