IIM-K lone management school to feature in ARIIA ranking

KOZHIKODE

29 December 2021 21:01 IST

ARIIA ranks institutions in terms of innovation and entrepreneurship

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has been recognised as the second most innovative educational institution among institutes of national importance, Central universities, and Centrally-funded institutions (non-technical) in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), an initiative of the Ministry of Education.

The ARIIA Rankings 2021 was released by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar at an online event streamed from New Delhi on Wednesday.

IIM-K is the only IIM to feature in top rankings across seven categories of ARIIA, which ranks all major higher educational institutions and universities on indicators related to innovation and entrepreneurship development.

Advertising

Advertising

IGNOU, Delhi, topped the category of National Importance, Central University, and CFIs (non-technical). A total of 1,438 institutions, including IITs, NITs, IISc, and IIMs, participated in the current edition of ARIIA.

This is the first edition of ARIIA, in which a separate category for non-technical institutions has been introduced. In the 2020 edition, IIM-K was placed in Rank Band A (Rank 11-25) in the category of Institute of National Importance, Central Universities, and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes.

Speaking on the stellar achievement, IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said, “The institute’s career best fourth rank in NIRF and second rank in ARIIA make our silver jubilee year all the more special. Innovation is the bedrock on which IIM-K has dared to go beyond traditional boundaries, and providing the right motivation and guidance to bolster entrepreneurial spirit is fundamental to our Vision-2047 of Globalizing Indian Thought.”

IIM-K has its own business incubator and entrepreneurship development centre, IIM-K LIVE, which was established in 2016 with the support of the Department of Science and Technology. The centre is envisioned to function as a business incubator with the purpose of creating a National Centre of Excellence that promotes innovation, new business ventures, and entrepreneurship.