IIM-K LIVE, Cochin shipyard award seed funding to three start-ups

Funds awarded through USHUS scheme

November 08, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship (LIVE) of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have awarded seed funding worth ₹90 lakh to three promising start-ups.

It is part of the USHUS scheme, a start-up initiative of CSL, helmed by IIM-K LIVE for supporting start-ups in the maritime sector from the technical, regulatory, financial and marketing points of view by bringing stakeholders together, a release said.

In the second round of seed funding, IIM-K LIVE has selected Fuselage Innovations (Kerala), Xalten Systems (Kerala), and Ensoverse (Delhi) for early-stage seed funding, thus adding the total number of start-ups under the USHUS programme to five with an overall funding support of ₹1.7 crore till date.

Ashutosh Sarkar, Executive Director, IIM-K LIVE, and Deepu Surendran, general manager, CSL, presented the award to representatives of the three selected start-ups.

IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said the game-changing collaboration had re-energised the maritime sector and encouraged young and talented entrepreneurs to develop innovative products and services. “The success of the USHUS scheme in empowering deserving nascent start-ups only strengthens our resolve to play a vital role in shepherding the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat at 2047,“ Prof. Chatterjee added.

Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, CSL, said India’s maritime sector offered substantial opportunities to start-ups to drive innovation and reduce reliance on foreign technology. “We are optimistic that USHUS will catalyse the growth of the maritime start-up ecosystem in the country, benefiting all stakeholders. We also hope that this will play a relevant role in supporting Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Mr. Nair said.

