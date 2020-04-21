IIM-K launches LiveBuzz

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, (IIM-K), on Tuesday launched an online platform for innovators and entrepreneurs to creatively share their innovations and engage with stakeholders.

The blogging platform, LiveBuzz -Startup Digital Diaries, has been conceived on the occasion of UN World Creativity and Innovation Day and is managed by the Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship (LIVE) with the support of the Department of Science and Technology. LiveBuzz is designed to be an open, interactive platform for innovator-entrepreneur to share their ideas and emotions to wider audience without barriers, Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said on Tuesday.

Keyoor Purani, executive director of LIVE, said that LiveBuzz was expected to emerge as a platform of start-up diaries that would give voice to several start-ups and add more vibrancy to the ecosystem. It also has blog posts by innovators and start-up founders in two sections: Venture Buzz — stories and events related to start-up journeys, and Founder Buzz — personal experiences and events related to founder journeys.

LiveBuzz will also have another unique multimedia feature called Webtiles.