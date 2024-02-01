IIM-K experts laud educational reforms, fiscal prudence in interim Union Budget

February 01, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The interim Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is an insightful report card on India’s performance over the past decade, according to Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K).

He highlighted the positive aspects in the educational sector, such as transformative changes under the National Education Policy and the alignment of skill development with education.

“The country also witnessed a 28% increase in female enrolment in the higher education domain, which is a positive sign. The Indian female workforce will be phenomenal contributors to the knowledge and research ecosystem of the country in the coming decade, which is rightly being called as ‘India’s Decade’. With continued investment in the education sector, India is poised to make most of its demographic dividend,” said Mr. Chatterjee.

Rudra Sensarma, economics expert at the IIM-K, termed the interim Budget “professional” and one that avoids pre-election populism. The revised estimate of the fiscal deficit for FY24 is lower than the previous year’s Budget, demonstrating prudent fiscal management. The government’s commitment to reducing fiscal deficit to GDP ratio, aiming for 5.1% next year was commendable, he said.

Mr. Sensarma said the improvement in the fiscal situation showed that the IMF’s warning that India’s debt-GDP ratio would cross 100% was totally unfounded.

As for expenditure proposals, it was hard to comment on the plans for next year as they would be finalised only in the full-year Budget in July, he said. However, it is heartening to see the continued preference for capital expenditure which has been the hallmark of the Finance Minister’s recent Budgets. There is clear focus on renewable energy through capacity enhancement of wind energy, rooftop solarisation, and electric vehicles. “Critical sectors like health, housing, and technology have received prominent mention in the otherwise short Budget speech, which means the full-year Budget in July will have the detailed schemes. There is a thrust on developing domestic tourism, and Kerala must take advantage of it,” said Mr. Sensarma.

