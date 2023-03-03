IIM-K achieves 100% placements

March 03, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Despite tech layoffs and concerns over global recession, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) witnessed 100% placements for its two-year Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) this season.

A total of 559 offers was rolled out by 123 recruiters for the silver jubilee batch of its flagship PGP, along with PGP-Finance, and PGP-Liberal Studies and Management. The highest salary package on campus was ₹67.02 LPA from the IT sector, a press release said on Friday.

The mean salary for the graduating batch stood at ₹31.02 lakh per annum (LPA), while the median was at ₹27 LPA. The average for the top five percentile of the offers was ₹62.04 LPA, an increase of 8% over last year and the average for the top 10 percentile stood at ₹55.2 LPA, an increase of over 4% over last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the success of final placements, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-K shared that “the strong performance reflects the trust recruiters have built with the institute over the years and the appreciation for the diverse talent pool across the institute’s portfolio of PGP programmes.”

Prof. Qambar Abidi, Placements Chairperson at IIM Kozhikode said, “the success of the placement season is a testimony to the recruiters’ continued confidence in IIM-K’s talent pool. “

Around 33% of total offers were offered by the consulting cluster this season. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) cluster witnessed an impressive growth in opportunities. This year, 26% of the offers were made in the financial sector, which is a 73% increase from last year, with the majority of offers being secured from reputed financial institutions.

Likewise, sales and marketing saw an enthusiastic participation from major recruiters. The Information Technology and Analytics cluster contributed to 59 total offers from a combination of marquee recruiters and a few niche recruiters.

The holistic pedagogy at IIM-K continued to be supported by organisations with 115 offers made for general management and operations roles. This apart, IIM-K also witnessed first time recruitment in several domains and start-ups.

Incidentally, this year also saw recruitment from political consultancies like Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and Nation with NaMo, a pan-India citizen engagement platform to build awareness of and promote participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new India movement.