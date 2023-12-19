GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIM-Ahmedabad winners at Rajagiri National Business Quiz

December 19, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad represented by Abhijit Bhalachandra and Manish Pradhan won the Rajagiri National Business Quiz 2023 in the college category.

In the school category of the event co-hosted by the autonomous Rajagiri College of Social Sciences and Rajagiri Business School, Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad, represented by Jian Jomy and Akhil Krishna emerged winners, according to a communication.

Jayakanthan R. and Anirudha Dutta of TCS won in the corporate category. The winners in the corporate and college categories won ₹1 lakh each, while the cash prize for the winner in the school category was ₹10,000.

