IIITM-K to soon move to new swanky facility on Technocity campus

The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management–Kerala (IIITM-K), an autonomous institution under the State government, is set to shift to a new world-class campus in Technocity at Pallipuram.

The first phase of the campus is ready to house the proposed five independent schools for Computing, Electronics Design and Automation, Informatics, Biosciences and Humanities and Digital Liberal Arts.

This will enable IIITM-K to conduct M.Tech, PG Diploma, and Certificate courses.

The State government had allotted 10.33 acres of land in the Technocity to develop a full-fledged residential campus for IIITM-K. The master plan includes world-class facilities including an auditorium, administrative and academic blocks, students hostel, library and laboratory wing, faculty and non- faculty residences, director’s residence, and community centre.

Green features

Covering a total built-up area of over 500,000 sq.ft, the campus is designed with green features.

Established in 2000, IIITM-K is currently located at Technopark here and is affiliated to the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

It has four MSc Programmes in Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Ecological Informatics, Data Analytics and Geospatial Analytics and two MPhil programmes in Computer Science and Ecological Informatics, besides doctoral programmes in Computer Science.

PhD programmes

It admits students for PhD programmes in IT-related topics. IIITM-K has collaborations with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and Stevens Institute of Technology.

It also has collaborative projects with some of the institutions like the IITs and Sri Chithra Institute of Medical Science and Technologies (SCIMST) in specialised areas.

Apart from education-related projects, it hosts centres for data engineering, cyber security, software engineering, and the recently set up Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA).