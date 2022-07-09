IIITK opens Kerala’s first 5G learning centre

Initiative with German Academy of Digital Education

Aimed at training fresh graduates, academicians, and working professionals on 5G and advanced wireless communication skills, the Indian Institute of Information Technology Kottayam (IIITK) has opened the State's first 5G learning centre in association with the German Academy of Digital Education (DADB).

Inaugurated jointly by M. Radhakrishnan, Registrar of IIITK, and Carsten Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of DADB, the centre seeks to facilitate blended learning programmes by German university professors and industry experts. It will also house a private campus network set up with the industry partner, Campus Genius, the spin-off from Technical University Dresden, Germany.

Applications

“The centre will be equipped with blended learning systems including learning platform and interactive AR App, and various 5G lab evaluation kits and industrial testbeds,” said Mr. Schroeder.

An official statement said the 5G private network will facilitate applications such as machine-to-machine communications, IoT, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. Upon securing the campus network licence, IIITK also looks to make the facility available for research and development projects to academics and SMEs in the country.

Hub for start-ups

According to Ragesh G.K., faculty in charge of the project, the facility will also make IIITK a hub for start-ups working in these areas as they need the facility to test and calibrate their products and services. In consideration of the country's manpower requirement in 5G-backed skills, the IIITK is also launching a six-month certificate programme in “5G Technologies and Implementations'' from September onwards.

“The programme is offered with on demand online learning contents using DADB’s learning systems, live sessions with German experts and onsite lab sessions,” he said.