IIITK inks MOU for research in quantum finance

January 19, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

With a view to hastening the financial sector’s adoption of quantum computing in India, the Qkrishi Quantum Private Limited and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Kottayam (IIITK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to conduct research in quantum finance.

At a brief function held at the institute campus here recently, IIITK Registrar M. Radhakrishnan and Sreekuttan L. S., Research Scientist and Head of Products at Qkrishi, signed the document. The MOU stipulates the institutions to initiate research and development projects related to quantum technology, share technical expertise and knowledge, and collaborate on academic and professional development programmes.

Commenting on the MOU, Rajiv Dharaskar, Director of the institute, said the project would help build a successful industry-academia collaboration in quantum computing

