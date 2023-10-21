IIIT Kottayam to launch i MTech for working professionals

October 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Indian Institute of Information Technology in Kottayam is launching an Integrated MTech (iMTech) program for working professionals.

The course, scheduled to be launched in January next year, envisions a multidisciplinary course and integrates vocational education. As part of it, the institute has now inked an MoU with HCL, a technology firm, to improve the knowledge and skills of their workforce in the HCL TECH BEE section.

According to an official statement, the programme is designed for individuals who have successfully completed their higher secondary education in the science stream or have obtained a diploma in engineering. It also caters to those who are currently employed and may have had limited opportunities to pursue further education.

Admission to the program will be held twice in an academic year (January and July) and will be done on the basis of a national-level entrance exam. The classes will be conducted online during the weekends.

