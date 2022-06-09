IIIT Kottayam to begin collaborative programme with IBM

Aimed at equipping students with skills for job market

Aimed at equipping students with skills for job market

Aimed at equipping its students with the requisite skills for the job market, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kottayam, (IIIT Kottayam), has entered into an agreement with the tech company IBM to work together on skill and curriculum enhancement.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was exchanged between Rajeev Dharaskar, Director, IIIT Kottayam, and Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager, IBM Automation, at a brief function here on Thursday.

As part the MoU, IBM will provide educational resources, tutorials, select IBM software, industry-relevant curated courseware content, cloud access for hands-on experience, and other resources to the faculty and students of the IIIT Kottayam. The company will also assign mentors who will collaborate closely with faculty and students to co-author research papers and contribute to community-driven content on cutting-edge technologies such as business automation.

Representatives of both institutions were present on the occasion.