IIIT Kottayam sets record in campus placements

Banking on its institute-coordinated value-addition programmes and application-inspired research culture, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam, an institution of national importance, has improved on its record of campus placements this academic year, with 74 of its students receiving job offers.
As per an official statement recently, the students received as many as 122 job offers from 54 companies during the first phase of placements which began in July this year. The highest domestic salary (CTC) offered was ₹58.3 lakh per annum, whereas the mean salary package was ₹13.29 lakh per annum.
The institute also reported the highest international salary of ₹23 lakh per annum. The primary hirers were product-based companies, IT/ software, finance, and consultancy enterprises.
The second phase of placements will begin in January 2023.
