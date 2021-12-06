IIIT Kottayam marks surge in placement offers

KOTTAYAM

06 December 2021 07:40 IST

35 firms take part in first phase of placement drive

Riding on the back of its institute-coordinated internship programme, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kottayam, an institution of national importance, has witnessed a rise in placement offers to its students in the ongoing academic year.

In the first phase of the placement drive that concluded on December 1, students received 94 offers with an average pay package of ₹9.68 lakhs per annum (LPA) as against a total 93 offers with an average CTC of ₹9.07 LPA the previous academic year.

As many as 35 companies have participated in the placement process, which generated three offers with above ₹30 LPA, with the highest figure of ₹42 LPA.

Internship benefits

M. Radhakrishnan, registrar, IIIT Kottayam, attributed the rise in placement offers to the excellent performance of students during internships. “The sustained increase in the number of placements and the increasing number of research outcomes this year is a clear reflection of the academic quality of IIIT Kottayam and its students. I am optimistic that we would be able to carry forward this strength,” he said in the release.

The institution has already established sufficient number of memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and international and national-funded projects to improve research and innovation ecosystem, in addition to projects worth over ₹100 crore submitted by the faculties and PhD scholars.