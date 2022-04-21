IIIT inks MoU with Kerala Police Cyberdome
Tie-up to boost research programmes
Aimed at associating with the Kerala Police in various cyber- and information technology-based projects, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam, has joined hands with the Kerala Police Cyberdome.
At a brief function here recently, M. Radhakrishnan, Registrar, IIIT, Kottayam, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard with Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and nodal officer of Cyberdome
An official statement said the MoU would boost the research programmes by the IIIT, Kottayam, towards making the cyberspace more secure, while also contributing to the expertise of its cybersecurity wing.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.