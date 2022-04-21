IIIT inks MoU with Kerala Police Cyberdome

Tie-up to boost research programmes

Aimed at associating with the Kerala Police in various cyber- and information technology-based projects, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam, has joined hands with the Kerala Police Cyberdome.

At a brief function here recently, M. Radhakrishnan, Registrar, IIIT, Kottayam, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard with Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and nodal officer of Cyberdome

An official statement said the MoU would boost the research programmes by the IIIT, Kottayam, towards making the cyberspace more secure, while also contributing to the expertise of its cybersecurity wing.