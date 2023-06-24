IHRD to launch collaborative learning programme with University of Cincinnati

June 24, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Institute of Human Resource Development (IHRD), an autonomous institution under the State government, is set to embark on a collaborative learning programme with the University of Cincinnati in the United States.

The initiative aims to foster knowledge exchange by leveraging the expertise of foreign universities staffed by Keralite academicians.

Annu Sible Prabhakar, an alumnus of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, will deliver the first lecture at the College of Engineering Attingal (CEAL) on Monday. The Professor of the School of Information Technology at the University of Cincinnati will speak on ‘Designing impactful technological projects for B.Tech’. She will also delve into the applications of health informatics and potential interventions at the undergraduate level.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath will formally inaugurate the programme. IHRD Director V.A. Arun Kumar will also participate.

CEAL principal Vrinda V. Nair, a former Dean (Research) of KTU, said the collaborative learning programme will also facilitate joint research endeavours and sharing insights on completed projects by harnessing the diverse expertise of resource persons including Kerala’s academic diaspora. The initiative is poised to stimulate innovation and thereby spur economic growth in the region.

She added the event will be live-streamed across all of the nine IHRD-run engineering colleges.

