IHRD to introduce gender-neutral uniform in engineering colleges

October 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) will introduce a gender-neutral uniform in all of its nine engineering colleges in the State.

IHRD Director in-charge V.A. Arun Kumar said the decision is being implemented in view of demands raised from various quarters. The new system will be initially applicable for engineering students of the new batch commencing 2023-24, while the existing uniform will be retained for the existing batches.

The new uniform prescribed for the students will be light blue shirts and black pants. Currently, girls wore white kurtas, grey pajamas and grey overcoats, while the boys wore white shirts and grey pants.

A call on extending the gender-neutral uniform to the other institutions run by the IHRD will be taken at a later stage, Mr. Arun said.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will formally launch the gender-neutral uniform at the College of Engineering Attingal on October 13. O.S. Ambika, MLA, will preside over the function.

