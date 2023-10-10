HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IHRD to introduce gender-neutral uniform in engineering colleges

October 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) will introduce a gender-neutral uniform in all of its nine engineering colleges in the State.

IHRD Director in-charge V.A. Arun Kumar said the decision is being implemented in view of demands raised from various quarters. The new system will be initially applicable for engineering students of the new batch commencing 2023-24, while the existing uniform will be retained for the existing batches.

The new uniform prescribed for the students will be light blue shirts and black pants. Currently, girls wore white kurtas, grey pajamas and grey overcoats, while the boys wore white shirts and grey pants.

A call on extending the gender-neutral uniform to the other institutions run by the IHRD will be taken at a later stage, Mr. Arun said.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will formally launch the gender-neutral uniform at the College of Engineering Attingal on October 13. O.S. Ambika, MLA, will preside over the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.