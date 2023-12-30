ADVERTISEMENT

IHRD launches YouTube channel

December 30, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated ‘IHRD TechMINDS’, a YouTube channel hosted by the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) on Saturday.

According to a press note, the channel is aimed at leveraging emerging technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to disseminate information on new knowledge avenues. The recorded videos of lectures delivered by experts at a recent conclave of generative AI will be uploaded. The channel can be accessed through the link: https://www.youtube.com/@ihrdtechminds.

