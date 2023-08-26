IHRD, Kerala University adjudged best NSS directorate and university respectively

August 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu announced the State government’s National Service Scheme (NSS) awards for the year 2021-22 on Saturday. The Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) and Kerala University have been adjudged the best directorate and university respectively. The award for the best NSS units was shared by 10 units. The 10 programme officers shared the award for the best NSS programme officer.

A committee chaired by the Principal Secretary of Higher Education and comprising the Director of Collegiate Education, NSS regional director, NSS training coordinator and State NSS officer chose the award recipients. The awards will be distributed in September end in Thrissur, Dr. Bindu added in a statement.