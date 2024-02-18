IGR rejects petition seeking disqualification of SNDP Yogam directors

February 18, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Kerala has rejected a petition seeking to disqualify directors of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, including its general secretary Vellappally Natesan, president M.N. Soman, vice-president Thushar Vellappally and devaswom secretary Aryankandi Santhosh, on account of non-filing of the annual returns of the Yogam for 2014-15 and 2015-16 and not having Director Identification Number (DIN).

Rejecting the petition filed by M.K. Sanoo and others on Saturday, IGR Sreedhanya Suresh noted that based on the application submitted by the Yogam general secretary on December 7, 2019, the State government condoned the delay in filing annual returns. Further to this, “the annual returns of the Yogam during the years 2006-07 to 2016-17 have been filed in this office. And, an immunity certificate was also issued to SNDP Yogam as per the CFSS2020 (Company Fresh Start Scheme 2020),” reads the order.

On whether non-furnishing of DIN number by the members, non-filing of DIN and declaration amounts to disqualification, the IGR noted that after the enactment of the Kerala Non-Trading Companies Act, 1961, the authority to allot DIN number was vested with the State government and it was in the process of issuing DIN to the directors of the non-trading companies in the State. “On the basis of the statements and other documents submitted by the parties, perusing all the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other facts and after examining the matter in detail, came to the conclusion that the Directors of SNDP Yogam No. 995/1903 are not disqualified for the period of 2014-2015, 2015-2016,” reads the order.

The IGR issued the order after the matter was referred to it by the Kerala High Court. Mr. Natesan, meanwhile, welcomed the decision of the IGR.

Advocates A.N. Rajan Babu, Sinil Mundappally and Eshwarlal represented the SNDP Yogam directors and office bearers at IGR hearing.