ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU Thiruvananthapuram regional centre inaugurated

August 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the building of the IGNOU regional centre, Thiruvananthapuram, at Muttathara through videoconference on Friday.

K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, and other officials from the Ministry also participated in the function. IGNOU Pro Vice Chancellor Satyakam, registrar (administration) Alok Chaubey, senior regional director B. Sukumar, and additional director M. Rajesh, were among those who attended the inaugural function held in the State capital.

The construction was undertaken by the Central Public Works Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US