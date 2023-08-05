HamberMenu
IGNOU Thiruvananthapuram regional centre inaugurated

August 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the building of the IGNOU regional centre, Thiruvananthapuram, at Muttathara through videoconference on Friday.

K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, and other officials from the Ministry also participated in the function. IGNOU Pro Vice Chancellor Satyakam, registrar (administration) Alok Chaubey, senior regional director B. Sukumar, and additional director M. Rajesh, were among those who attended the inaugural function held in the State capital.

The construction was undertaken by the Central Public Works Department.

