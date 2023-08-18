HamberMenu
IGNOU students allege callous evaluation

August 18, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A group of students registered with the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleging callousness in the evaluation of their answer scripts.

They alleged that the answer scripts of their undergraduate term-end exam (TEE) were callously evaluated and many of them were given zero marks. No care was taken in the evaluation of their answer scripts, they said, demanding the Chief Minister’s intervention in the matter.

