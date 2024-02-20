IGNOU regional convocation held

February 20, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Director S. Unnikrishnan Nair inaugurated the 37th regional convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at its regional centre here on Tuesday.

A total of 4,546 students received their degree and diploma certificates in various disciplines during the convocation. Two gold medallists, Lekshmi A. in Master of Arts (English) and Safna S. in Master of Arts Social Work (Counselling), were honoured at the convocation. Ms. Safna is also eligible to receive the H.H. Dalai Lama Cash Award.

IGNOU senior regional director M. Rajesh presented the progress report of the regional centre. He highlighted the various activities undertaken by the regional centre to expand its network to reach underprivileged groups, marginalised communities, women, transgenders, differently-abled, jail inmates and others who are deprived of education.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered the convocation address at the IGNOU headquarters in New Delhi. The live webcast of the address preceded the regional convocation.

