Ignorance, negligence led to rabies deaths

Kerala requires a multidisciplinary approach to control rabies, say experts

Kerala requires a multidisciplinary approach to control rabies, say experts

The death of two persons, a 19-year-old student from Palakkad and a 60-year-old man from Thrissur, due to rabies infection has caused concern among people. A seven-year-old boy died in Thrissur last march.

Despite an effective and free vaccination process for rabies, the State has been reporting rabies deaths. Lack of awareness is the main reason for such tragic deaths, says Sajna M.V., Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Idukki.

If there were five deaths reported in 2020, 11 people succumbed to rabies infection in 2021. While 14 deaths have been reported in 2022 already, she says.

“People mostly ignore bites from their pets. Many will not vaccinate their pet animals in regular periods. It is sad that people die due to a 100% curable disease, which have free vaccination. Taking rabies vaccine in the correct period too is important,” says Dr. Sajna.

The World Health Organization has given strict guidelines for rabies vaccination. Rabies is a viral zoonotic disease that causes progressive and fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Anti-rabies serum should be administered in addition to the rabies vaccine if it is a bleeding wound to provide passive immunity. Vaccination should be taken as early as possible. If delayed, the serum or vaccine will not help in preventing rabies infection, experts say. The rabies clinics function 24x7.

Vaccines are available at medical colleges, general hospitals, taluk hospitals, and family health centres. While serum is available at medical colleges, general hospitals, and taluk hospitals as it may develop allergy in some.

“Creating awareness among people should be the main focus to avoid rabies deaths. There should be responsible adoption of pets. It is important to vaccinate pet animals at regular intervals. Urgent steps should be taken to tackle the street dog menace,” says K.T. Premakumar, DMO in-charge, Thrissur.

Kerala requires a multidisciplinary approach to control rabies, says T.P.Sethumadhavan, former Director, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

“Annually 18,000 human lives are lost due to rabies in India. However, the State’s death rate is much lower than the national average. Over the years, especially post COVID, with the increase in pet population and stray dogs, cases of rabies are on the rise in the State. Unscientific waste management and animal slaughter facilitate segregation of stray dogs, which in turn transmit the disease to other domestic animals. Moreover, local self-government institutions are showing zero interest in sterilising stray dogs to control their population. Dogs, cats, wild animals, and bats transmit the rabies virus,” says Dr. Sethumadhavan.