Ignite Kollam investment meet on January 28

January 21, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Startup Mission will hold an investment meet in Kollam on January 28 to brief high networth individuals (HNIs) about the huge investment potential that start-ups in Kerala’s robust ecosystem offer.

The event, ‘Ignite Kollam’, has been planned as a prelude to the 8th edition of the angel investors’ summit, ‘Seeding Kerala 23’.

“Kerala has quite a lot of HNIs capable of investing in start-ups and thereby giving an added momentum to the ecosystem in the State. Events like Ignite are aimed at imparting a further traction to the initiatives in this direction,” said KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika on Saturday.

The meet will offer a clear idea on safely parking funds in promising enterprises along with the procedures involved. The HNIs will also be briefed on other modes of start-up investment such as the State government-approved Fund-of-Funds scheme or becoming part of angel investment networks. Ignite is expected to enable start-up founders to explore better investment opportunities for their enterprises besides creating angel investor networks, academic research, and technological collaborations.

The meet will bring together more than 40 start-up founders, over 30 HNIs, and stakeholders on a single platform. For registration, visit: https://bit.ly/igniteKollam.

