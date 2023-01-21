Ignite Kollam investment meet on January 28

January 21, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kerala Startup Mission will hold an investment meet in Kollam on January 28 to brief high networth individuals (HNIs) about the huge investment potential that start-ups in Kerala’s robust ecosystem offer.

The event, ‘Ignite Kollam’, has been planned as a prelude to the 8th edition of the angel investors’ summit, ‘Seeding Kerala 23’.

“Kerala has quite a lot of HNIs capable of investing in start-ups and thereby giving an added momentum to the ecosystem in the State. Events like Ignite are aimed at imparting a further traction to the initiatives in this direction,” said KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika on Saturday.

The meet will offer a clear idea on safely parking funds in promising enterprises along with the procedures involved. The HNIs will also be briefed on other modes of start-up investment such as the State government-approved Fund-of-Funds scheme or becoming part of angel investment networks. Ignite is expected to enable start-up founders to explore better investment opportunities for their enterprises besides creating angel investor networks, academic research, and technological collaborations.

The meet will bring together more than 40 start-up founders, over 30 HNIs, and stakeholders on a single platform. For registration, visit: https://bit.ly/igniteKollam.