IFTK invites applications for B-Des course

May 27, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Institute of Fashion Technology Kerala (IFTK) has invited applications for its Bachelor of Design (B-Des) course for the academic year 2023. The qualification required is Plus Two and the last date for accepting applications is May 31. The total number of seats is 60 and the applications are accepted only online. The prospectus can be downloaded from the institute website and the entrance examination is scheduled to be held on second week of June. For more details, contact 94477 10275.

